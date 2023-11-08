Carol Vorderman Announces She's Leaving BBC Role After 'Breaching' New Social Media Guidelines

Carol Vorderman Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Carol Vorderman has revealed she is leaving a role within the BBC after breaching the organisation’s new social media guidelines.

The former Countdown presenter explained she would no longer host her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales as she was “not prepared to lose her voice on social media” – a platform she has increasingly used to speak out against the current Tory government in recent years.

.@SuellaBraverman

What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants to stop is your vile government clinging onto power for a day longer.



You don't speak for us.

Every week you debase democracy further.

We're ashamed of you.

Go now.#GeneralElectionN0W https://t.co/ya9ZK24kO3 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 4, 2023

In a statement she shared with her followers on Wednesday, Carol – who has hosted her radio show for the past five years – said she was “not prepared to stop” criticising the UK government “for what it has done to the country I love”,

Carol said: “The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect.

“However, despite my show being light-hearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

“Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

“My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

“Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”

After paying tribute to her “wonderful friends” at the station and “all of our listeners, all the love in the world”, she added: “But for now, another interesting chapter begins.”

