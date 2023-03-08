Gary Lineker Compares Government's Migrant Plan To Nazi Germany

BBC pundit Gary Lineker Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images

Gary Lineker faces a talking to from BBC bosses after comparing the government’s plan crack down on immigration to Nazi Germany.

Lineker, who has 8.6 million Twitter followers, commented on a video on the social media site put out by home secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

He tweeted : “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He then replied to a user who challenged him because it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the corporation following the tweet reply, according to the Daily Telegraph.

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”