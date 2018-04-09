Carol Vorderman Reveals She Felt ‘Suicidal’ Following The Death Of Her Mother And Onset Of The Menopause

The former ‘Countdown’ star and ‘ Loose Women ’ presenter says she “didn’t want to wake up” as she coped with the death of her mum, Jean, from cancer last June.

Carol Vorderman says the death of her mum last year and the onset of the menopause led to her having suicidal thoughts.

The TV star, who has two children, Katie, 26, and Cameron, 21, states that she wouldn’t have done anything because she’s a single mum.

“I wouldn’t have done anything because I have kids and I am a single parent, but I definitely had a lot of thoughts that were in that bracket,” she told Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine.

“I didn’t want to wake up. I wanted this blackness to stop and I couldn’t think of any way of making it stop other than just stopping.”

The 57-year-old eventually sought help from a menopausal expert who prescribed her daily bioidentical hormones to boost her oestrogen levels.

“They are clear gels,” she explains. “I have two squeezes of the oestrogen gel on one leg and then a squeeze of the testosterone one on my other leg every morning. It dries within ten seconds and that’s it.”

She adds that since taking the treatment she’s been “right as rain ever since”.