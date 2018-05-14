Caroline Flack Dismisses Age Gap Concerns Over Andrew Brady Engagement

Ever since Caroline Flack announced that she was engaged to Andrew Brady, it’s something that everyone has had an opinion on, whether it’s because of the relatively short time they’ve been together or the fact he’s best known for his appearances on reality TV.

There’s also the matter of the age gap, with Caroline being more than a decade older then her new fiancé.

However, in a new interview with the Mail On Sunday, Caroline has brushed off any suggestion that the 11 years between them is anything to worry about.