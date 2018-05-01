Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Caroline Flack

Since then, both Caroline and Andrew have been sharing loved-up snaps on their Instagram accounts, but the ‘Love Island’ host took a brief moment out of her newly-engaged euphoria on Monday night (1 May), to stick up for her man. When The Sun posted an article stating that “after matchmaking desperate reality TV Z-listers on ‘Love Island’, Caroline Flack is finally ready to marry one”, the TV presenter fired back, insisting: “I don’t like to speak up on things. But. He’s my boyfriend . And he’s lovely to me.”

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Andrew Brady leaving the 'CBB' house at the end of January

She continued: “He’s new to this world. No one is perfect. Give people a break .... we all fuck up... all of us ... people spend so much time over analysing things ... let it be. “And while all you weirdos are taking time to write mean comments about someone you don’t know... I’ll get back to my love nest.”

