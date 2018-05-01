Caroline Flack has jumped to the defence of new fiancé Andrew Brady, after their engagement announcement came under fire in the press.
Over the weekend, Caroline announced she and former ‘Apprentice’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Andrew were planning to tie the knot, after three months of dating.
Since then, both Caroline and Andrew have been sharing loved-up snaps on their Instagram accounts, but the ‘Love Island’ host took a brief moment out of her newly-engaged euphoria on Monday night (1 May), to stick up for her man.
When The Sun posted an article stating that “after matchmaking desperate reality TV Z-listers on ‘Love Island’, Caroline Flack is finally ready to marry one”, the TV presenter fired back, insisting: “I don’t like to speak up on things. But. He’s my boyfriend . And he’s lovely to me.”
She continued: “He’s new to this world. No one is perfect. Give people a break .... we all fuck up... all of us ... people spend so much time over analysing things ... let it be.
“And while all you weirdos are taking time to write mean comments about someone you don’t know... I’ll get back to my love nest.”
Caroline and Andrew got together back in February, just shortly after his eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
They were reported to have split back in March, though this was later revealed not to be the case, after Caroline shut down one self-help expert and life coach Dr Pam Spurr, when she suggested that “younger men are not the route to finding [a relationship]”.
The TV presenter fired back: “Thanks for the advice Dr Pam, what would you suggest as my treatment? A course of anti-women pills, and a shot of mind your own fucking business?”
Caroline also recently revealed that she has had Andrew’s initials tattooed on her wrist.