Caroline Flack's Friends And Colleagues Pay Their Respects On Second Anniversary Of Her Death

Caroline Flack

Friends and colleagues of Caroline Flack have been paying their respects on the second anniversary of her death.

The former Love Island presenter took her own life in Februrary 2020, with those who knew and loved her sharing tributes on Tuesday.

Olly Murs – who presented X Factor spin-off The Xtra Factor with Caroline before making the move to the main show in 2015 – shared a snap of himself and the late presenter, writing: “My favourite photo of us. The hug, the smile, the laughs, I miss it all Caz!”

“2 years ago we lost ya and it hurts everyday,” he added.

Laura Whitmore also posted a video of herself and Caroline taking part in a comedy sketch, saying she wanted to remember the “fun memories” she shared with her late friend.

“This is how I like to think of Flack. Happy and not taking herself too seriously,” she wrote. “We hung out a lot that year and I look back at it with such fun memories.

“This day is hard and a reminder that no one knows anyone else’s demons but today I like to think of all the good memories too.”

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling – who worked with Caroline on Love Island for five series – posted his own tribute on Instagram, with many other stars marking the anniversary on social media:

Amanda Holden and Caroline Flack Instagram/Amanda Holden

Caroline Flack and Ashley Roberts Instagram/Ashley Roberts

Earlier this week, it was reported that a watchdog had instructed police to reinvestigate a complaint made by Caroline’s mother, suggesting her daughter had been treated differently by police due to her fame.

A coroner ruled shortly after Caroline’s death that the presenter had taken her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident involving her then-boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Christine Flack told the BBC she still wants to know why her daughter was charged with the assault – despite prosecutors initially saying she should be given a caution.

A Met spokesman said: “Following a review, the IOPC agreed with the MPS that service was acceptable in relation to seven areas of the complaints relating to the response and handling of the incident by the MPS.

“The IOPC has directed the MPS to reinvestigate one element of the complaints. This relates to the process involved in appealing the CPS decision to caution Ms Flack.