Carrie Fisher’s Brother Todd Wants To See Her In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd has shared his thoughts on the next ‘Star Wars’ film, revealing he’d love to see the late actress appear in ‘Episode IX’. The final film of the current trilogy had already been written when Carrie died in December 2016, and in the wake of her death, there was plenty of debate over how Princess Leia should be written out - or whether a CGI version of Carrie would be appropriate.

Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock General Leia (Carrie) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in 'The Force Awakens'

Talk of a computer-generated Leia divided fans and Disney were forced to deny reports claiming one was in the works, however, Todd has appeared to suggest that it’s something he would be in favour of. He told Press Association: “I want her to [be in the film]. I have my own opinion on that, Disney of course spent the billions to decide but ultimately, from the brother’s standpoint, I would love to see Carrie come back.” LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously revealed that Leia had been due to take centre stage in ‘Episode IX’, prior to Carrie’s death.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Todd, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie and Billie Lourd

Speaking to Vanity Fair last year, the producer described a conversation she had with Carrie once filming had wrapped on ‘The Last Jedi’. She said: “The minute Carrie finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’. “Because Harrison was front and centre on VII, and Mark is front and centre on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.” The as-yet-untitled ‘Episode IX’ will see JJ Abrams return as director. He’s also co-writing the script with Chris Terrio. Filming is expected to begin this summer and the film’s release is slated for December 2019.