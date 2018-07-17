Carrie Gracie Claims Breast Cancer Battle Was Easier Than Fighting BBC For Equal Pay

PA Wire/PA Images Former BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie, centre, speaks to the media outside the BBC after resolving her pay dispute; she is pictured alongside fellow corporation journalists Martine Croxall (left) and Razia Iqbal

Carrie Gracie, the former BBC China editor, has described her equal pay fight at the corporation as worse than her battle with breast cancer.

The journalist quit her role in January, blasting the broadcaster in an open letter for having a “secretive and illegal pay culture”.

Last month the BBC reached an agreement with Gracie, apologised to her and awarded her backpay. She donated the payout to the Fawcett Society, which lobbies for gender equality.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Gracie said her fight with the BBC - her employer of 30 years - was “definitely worse than breast cancer”, which she was treated for in 2011.

“The stress comes from all the judgment calls along the way,” she said, adding that her pay dispute probably ended her chances of having a “big flagship programme” again.

“You can’t be seen to be rewarded for the trouble you’ve caused,” she said.

Gracie made her stand after it was revealed two-thirds of BBC stars earning more than £150,000 were male.