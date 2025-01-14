Carrie Underwood Defends Decision To Perform At Trump Inauguration Amid Backlash

Carrie Underwood via Associated Press

Carrie Underwood has spoken out about her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

On Monday, it was announced that the former American Idol winner will perform America The Brave just before Trump takes his presidential oath at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Advertisement

Announcing the news, the Before He Cheats singer said: “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The news was met with an immediate backlash – including from some of Carrie’s most loyal fans, who questioned why she would choose to align herself with Trump in the current political climate:

Advertisement

Carrie Underwood went from, “🎶Maybe next time he’ll think BEFORE HE CHEATS🎵,” to singing at the inauguration of a known CHEATER, FRAUDSTER, PHILANDERER, ELECTION DENIER, INSURRECTIONIST & FELON🫤GIRL WTF🤨😒⁉️ pic.twitter.com/K7XF1F8THf — Will👁️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) January 13, 2025

I've been a huge fan for 13 years... there is no defending this... @carrieunderwood pic.twitter.com/B5Y0OyY3HZ — Brandon (@gagacasanova) January 13, 2025

While I will always love and support @carrieunderwood, this account will not be covering her upcoming appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration nor any other comments/appearances she makes in support of this convicted felon. — Carrie Underwood UK (@CarrieU_UK) January 13, 2025

Advertisement

such a huge legacy carrie underwood is throwing away.

willingly.

so many impressive achievements… all for nothing.



such a massive disappointment.

OMG. this one hurts. 😔 pic.twitter.com/nCe8XjtoKu — chris (@iblamechris) January 13, 2025

Carrie Underwood stan accounts are even mad . pic.twitter.com/qQPlNGhzkK — Winters Politics ❄️ (@WintersPolitics) January 13, 2025

Advertisement

And when it comes to Carrie Underwood, disappointed but not surprised. Jesus take the wheel indeed. pic.twitter.com/jUFdDIC56X — ηew year ηick 🎇 (@Creat1ve) January 13, 2025

I expected more from Carrie Underwood. She always seemed like a really smart, interesting, open-minded person. — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 13, 2025

CARRIE UNDERWOOD...NEEDS TO KNOW...ALL MONEY...AIN'T GOOD MONEY....ACCEPTING THAT MAN'S MONEY WILL RUIN HER FOREVER💯 https://t.co/KPYMn6tZEa — Shirell (@ShirellHill3) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

The story was bad enough without this bs gaslighting attempt.



“We must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future”?



REALLY, Carrie Underwood? You think Donald Trump stands for unity?



Just say you don’t give a fuck about any minority group & move along. https://t.co/6x7wPeiZ36 pic.twitter.com/GYxUKli99V — Phantom (@effoff1988) January 13, 2025

Can’t call for unity when you’re performing for the divider. Shame on you @carrieunderwood you’ve betrayed thousands of your fans — Jack Greenwood (@ThisIsRileyJack) January 13, 2025

Country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio were also revealed to be performing at the event by the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Village People – whose songs YMCA and Macho Man have become staples of Trump rallies – have confirmed they’ll also be performing at events around the inauguration.

Donald Trump watching Lee Greenwood perform in October 2024 via Associated Press

This includes a rally in Washington DC scheduled for the day before the actual inauguration, and a presidential ball on Monday.

Advertisement

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the group told their Facebook fans on Monday.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why Village People will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Advertisement