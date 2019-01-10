Catherine Tate Calls Out Co-Star Mathew Horne For 'Leaving Her In The Lurch' In New Live Show

Catherine Tate has called out her co-star Mathew Horne, claiming he has “left her in the lurch” by leaving her current live show in the middle of its run.
The sketch comic began her ‘Catherine Tate Show Live’ run at the Wyndham’s theatre in London’s West End earlier this week, but noted that one of her usual co-stars would not be present.
She told the audience that Mathew – who appeared in a number of popular segments, most notably as Lauren the teenager’s boyfriend Ryan and Nan’s grandson, Jamie – was revealed to have left the show after landing another theatre role, seemingly at the last minute.
“He’s got a proper job in a play,” BANG Showbiz quotes Catherine as saying. “Broke his contract, leaving me in the lurch, even though I’ve given him 15 years of steady work.”
Referencing her ‘Nan’ character, she added: “What a liberty!”
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Mathew Horne and Catherine Tate for further comment.
In addition to his work in ‘The Catherine Tate Show’, Mathew is best known for playing the titular role of Gavin Shipman in James Corden and Ruth Jones’ sitcom ‘Gavin And Stacey’.
He and James reunited in the sketch series ‘Horne And Corden’, which was met with a lukewarm reception, and ended after one series.
They also starred in ‘Lesbian Vampire Killers’ and hosted one series of reality TV spin-off ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’ together, though their comedy partnership ended shortly after the final series of ‘Gavin And Stacey’ aired on TV.
Since then, Mathew has appeared in ‘Bad Education’ and its spin-off film, as well as repeated appearances in ‘Drunk History’.
‘The Catherine Tate Show Live’ will be on at the Wyndham’s theatre until 26 January.