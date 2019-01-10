Catherine Tate Calls Out Co-Star Mathew Horne For 'Leaving Her In The Lurch' In New Live Show

Catherine Tate has called out her co-star Mathew Horne, claiming he has “left her in the lurch” by leaving her current live show in the middle of its run.

The sketch comic began her ‘Catherine Tate Show Live’ run at the Wyndham’s theatre in London’s West End earlier this week, but noted that one of her usual co-stars would not be present.

She told the audience that Mathew – who appeared in a number of popular segments, most notably as Lauren the teenager’s boyfriend Ryan and Nan’s grandson, Jamie – was revealed to have left the show after landing another theatre role, seemingly at the last minute.