Cause Of Death Released For 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher

Actor Andre Braugher died from lung cancer on Monday, his publicist confirmed to HuffPost.

Braugher was diagnosed with cancer just months before his death, according to the New York Times.

Braugher starred in numerous TV shows and movies throughout his career, but was perhaps best known for playing Raymond Holt in the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Frank Pembleton in the drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

He was nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning twice. He also secured two Television Critics Association Awards.

NBC Entertainment released a statement following Braugher’s death, calling him an “actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be.”

“In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously,” the statement continued.

The actor was decidedly private, telling the New York Times in 2014 “there won’t be a memoir” about his life. He is survived by his wife, his three children, his mother and his brother.

Braugher’s publicist directed mourners who want to honour the actor to make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Braugher served on the board of directors.