Adele Reveals Which Celeb She 'Shat' Herself Over – Just By Them Attending Her Show

Despite being a massive star herself, Adele has revealed which celebrity she ‘shat’ herself over – just by them being present at her show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Rolling In The Deep singer explained that she normally wasn’t aware of who was in the audience at her ‘Weekends With Adele’ show and that she usually found out once it was over.

Her residency has been attended by the likes of Shania Twain and Jennifer Lopez — and even the doctor who delivered her now 9-year-old son Angelo.

However, the star felt the pressure when she was given a heads-up over one global name in the crowd BEFORE taking to the stage.

She told the magazine: “There’s been one there that I shat myself the whole show,” before sharing that it was none other than Lady Gaga.

“And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard. I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous,” Adele continued.

She added: “I don’t get told who’s coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up. It’s like me, I’ve put sweatpants on [today]. But yeah, as long as people come and they enjoy it, that’s all that matters, really.”

And despite the A-list names that have seen the Hello singer’s show, there’s still one person Adele really wants to attend.

“The only person I want to see it that hasn’t yet is my mum,” Adele shared.