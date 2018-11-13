Rob Delaney is the first celebrity to host CBeebies Bedtime Story in sign language, which he learned for his late son Henry.

The ‘Catastrophe’ actor, 41, and his wife Leah, found out their son had a brain tumour in 2016, shortly before his first birthday. Henry had surgery to remove the tumour, but the cancer returned and he died in January 2018.

In a special episode of the CBeebies show, which sees different celebrities read a story each night just before bedtime, Delaney will read and sign ‘Ten In The Bed’ by Penny Dale, all about ten cuddly friends trying to go to bed.

“Our family learned Makaton sign language to be able to communicate with our son Henry, who couldn’t speak due to a tracheotomy,” Delaney said. “We’re sad Henry isn’t here to see it but we’re happy other families will get to enjoy a story told in Makaton.”