CBeebies Refers To Snowmen As 'Snowpeople' And People Think It's One Step Too Far

Parents are wading in on a debate after a presenter on a children’s channel referred to snowmen as a more gender neutral term: “snowpeople”.

Catie Munnings, 20, who presents Catie’s Amazing Machines on CBeebies, said during an episode: “Snow is amazing. You get to build snowpeople and go sledging.”

However some felt the term was “taking things too far”. “Seriously, what is the world coming to now?” one person tweeted. “It can no longer be Frosty the Snowman, but has to be Frosty the Snowperson?! Jokers.”