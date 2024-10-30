I Just Learned What Celebrations Really Stands For, And I Had No Idea

Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed / HuffPost

You may already know that Roses are named after a Cadbury boss’ favourite flower, or that Twix is a clever portmanteau.

But I had no idea what the letters in Celebrations’ logo represent, or how the name got chosen in the first place.

Luckily, a Channel 4 documentary called The Secret World of Christmas Chocolate (featuring comedian Jo Brand) has answers.

Speaking on the show, General Manager of Mars, Michelle Frost, explained where the name came from ― and why it looks the way it does.

The product was allegedly born in the bath

Michelle, who developed the product, said she had the idea for the product in the bath.

“I was having this bath, mulling this conundrum: ‘What can I do that’s different?’”, she said.

“And then it dawned on me. ‘I know what we need to do. We need to use the [Mars] chocolates that everybody loves.’”

So, she and her team opted to make mini versions of big hitters like Mars bars and Maltesers.

“Then I had to think about, ‘What are we going to call this thing?’” she added.

“There were two names that stuck out to me – one was Celebrations and one was Jamboree.”

Jamboree doesn’t really roll off the tongue, if you ask us ― so I’m glad she decided “Celebrations just summed up the occasion that we wanted people to use this product for.”

The name is a clever collage

Michelle says Mars “came up with this idea of using the logos from the brand, as part of [the word] Celebrations.”

“So the ‘b’ is the b that you see on Bounty, and the ‘s’ is the s from the Mars bar,” she continued.

“Not many people realise that as they’ve got so used to seeing that as the Celebrations logo that they don’t really know how it started.”