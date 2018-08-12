‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Host Emma Willis Teases This Year’s Line-Up

The series will kick off this Thursday and while details of who will be entering the Borehamwood bungalow are currently under wraps, Emma has had a sneak peek at the list.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ host Emma Willis has teased this year’s line-up, telling fans that her “jaw hit the floor” when she saw some of the names set to enter the house.

Speaking to the Sun, she teased: “When I heard a few of the names of the celebs coming on this year my jaw hit the floor.

“I think the theme is interesting because it is the Eye Of The Storm so from what I believe, we will see people who themselves have been in the eye of the storm be that either on the receiving or giving end.

“What will be really interesting is seeing the other side of the stories that we’ve not heard before.”

Stars linked with the series so far include Stormy Daniels, kidnapped model Chloe Ayling and footballer Jermaine Pennant.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, has also done little to dispel rumours she’ll be heading into the house.

The series is taking place at a slightly different time of year, as it was moved after ITV2 confirmed the ‘Love Island’ dates.