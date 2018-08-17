Some ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have taken issue with this year’s line-up, largely due to the differences between the male and female contestants. This summer’s series has an ‘Eye Of The Storm’ theme, with each of the famous contestants having been at the centre of a “media storm” to some degree. However, Thursday night’s launch show had a lot of viewers questioning Channel 5’s definition of a “media storm”, noting that the famous men and women were in the house for different reasons.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Dan Osborne is among this year's housemates

Among the male housemates are former ‘TOWIE’ star Dan Osborne, who was sacked from the reality show after an audio recording of him threatening the mother of his child was unearthed. Hardeep Singh Kohli, meanwhile, was suspended from ‘The One Show’ for six months due to allegations of sexual harassment, after which his contract was never renewed. Also on the line-up is footballer Jermaine Pennant, who was charged with drink-driving in 2005, while already on a driving ban, and spoke recently of his regrets about the way he’s treated women in his past.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Jermaine Pennant enters the house

The female housemates include US actress Kirstie Alley, who discussed her feelings about being fat-shamed in the media while discussing her own “media storm” and soap star Roxanne Pallett, who spoke about being trolled in the wake of her recent car crash. The line-up also includes model Chloe Ayling, who was drugged and kidnapped last year after being led to believe she was taking part in a photo-shoot in Milan, only for the media to doubt her story upon her return.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Model Chloe Ayling is also on the line-up

This disparity between the men and women’s media storms left a bad taste for some viewers, particularly in the wake of the Me Too movement, with many questioning why many of the men were allowed on the show…

So - all the girls, genuinely been in a storm. All the boys, caused their own storm. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) August 16, 2018

Anyone else notice all the girls are victims (of the media, men, kidnappers, illness), & all the guys are shits (cheats, drunk drivers, sex pests). #CBB — Ellen Hall (@Ms_Ellen_Marie) August 16, 2018

I get the feeling that all the men from this have done wrong and all the woman are victims #CBB not cool . Pretty sexist — vicki kilburn 🌹 (@vickiadam696) August 16, 2018

I'm not too comfortable with some of these male #CBBUK contestants profiting from their 'media storms'. So far they include drink driving, abusive threats to stab a woman and being suspended from work for an allegation of inappropriate behaviour. Odd theme for the show IMO. — Mark Jefferies (@mirrorjeffers) August 16, 2018

The 'storms' surrounding many of the men on #CBB have involved sexual harassment allegations, emotional abuse and boasting of treating women like property 🙄 while the women have been kidnapped or cheated on... — Emmeline Saunders (@Emm_Saunders) August 16, 2018

This is a bizarre series of #cbb! We’re celebrating men who have threatened their partners, been in prison, cheated on their partner and been drink driving! — Darren Ruback (@Darren_Ruback) August 16, 2018

The theme of this years #cbb seems to be men who have been dicks to women 😴 — Noush Marynicz (@noushmarynicz) August 16, 2018

Wow.... after the women’s #cbb last year we have two men who have verbally abused their former partners & cheated & one guy accused of sexual misconduct.... lovely.... — Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) August 16, 2018

Why do #cbb think it’s acceptable to put men in the house who have admitted to abusive, inappropriate behaviour towards women? Especially during the #metoo era as well. Ugh. — Ellen Lucas (@ellenrlucas) August 16, 2018

Great, so the Big Brother house is full of men with skeezy reputations? FFS, reward them a bit more for their bad behaviour, why don't you #CBB — 99th Red Balloon🐝 (@99thRedBalloon) August 16, 2018

I cannot fathom how, in a post #metoo⁠ ⁠world, Hardeep Singh Kohli can be put into the #cbb⁠⁠ house. https://t.co/iOOrETzeA6 — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) August 16, 2018

imagine giving airtime and money to men who have threatened to kill their missus, cheated on and sexually harassed women... i don’t think that’s the move #cbb #cbbuk — ollie 💋 (@gothmisspiggy) August 16, 2018

#cbb is showing how sexually harassing women, domestic abuse & money laundering makes you apparently a celebrity 🤔 #channel5 showing the absolute best of society 👌🏼 — Emily Louise (@emilylouise1128) August 16, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother clearly not bothered about the #MeToo movement https://t.co/0x0IQTABYz — Eddie Marsan’s Balloon Face (@Strontiumdog500) August 17, 2018