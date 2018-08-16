Chloe was lured to Milan to take part in what was a fake photoshoot by Polish national Łukasz Herba, who claimed to be a paid killer for a criminal group called Black Death.

The 21-year-old was at the centre of a huge media story when she was kidnapped in 2017 and told she would be sold on the dark web as a slave for £250,000.

Model Chloe Ayling looks set to walk through the doors of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Thursday night, but she may have the most peculiar claim to fame out of all this year’s contestants.

HGL via Getty Images ﻿Chloe was lured to a fake photoshoot in Milan where she was drugged and kidnapped on arrival in 2017

She was drugged, forced into a suitcase and taken to a remote farmhouse in a small village near Turin, where Herba held her captive for six days.

It later emerged that during this time Herba took her shoe shopping, leading some to doubt her story. However, it transpired that she was acting under duress and told that if she tried to do anything, other people involved in the plot would get her.

She was eventually released from captivity, with Herba taking her back to Milan and leaving her at the British consulate.

Herba was sentenced to 17 years in prison in Italy in June after being extradited from the UK.

He changed his story multiple times, but in his final version of events it is said he told police he had leukaemia and, desperate for money, came into contact with a group of Romanians in Birmingham, who offered him £500,000 to take part in the kidnapping.

After the sentencing, Chloe told ITV’s ‘This Morning’: “I just remember thinking I had to do everything he tells me to. That I had to pay this money, that I couldn’t tell the police anything, I didn’t know what to do.”

Chloe admitted that the ordeal she struggled to return to normal life: “For the first few months after I got back I was not sleeping very well. Still paranoid that something would happen at night - so I would stay up all night while my mum slept, and then take it in turns because I was frightened.

“But gradually I’ve started to travel more and come out of my shell a bit more and talking about it helps me.”