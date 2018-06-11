Polish Man Found Guilty of Chloe Ayling Kidnapping

Prosecutors in the case of Lukasz Herba said Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan.

An Italian court has found a Polish man guilty of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling , sentencing him to 16 years and nine months in prison.

Defendant Herba, 30, had claimed the model agreed to the scheme to boost her career.

Ayling, 20, was attacked on July 11 by two men as she attended an arranged photo shoot in Milan set up by a criminal group calling themselves Black Death.

She said her “terrifying experience” began when she was snatched after flying to Milan for a bogus photoshoot last month.

Upon reaching the studio, the mother-of-one alleges she was assaulted and drugged, then dumped in a car boot and driven to a remote farmhouse where she was kept prisoner for six days by a man who claimed to be a paid killer for Black Death.

Initial reports stated Ayling, from Coulsdon, south London, was kept handcuffed to a wooden dresser in a bedroom, but police statements seen by The Sun quote her as saying: “From the second night he took the cuffs from my feet, assuring me that sooner or later I’d be freed so I no need to escape.

“From that moment I always slept in his room, sharing the bed. To be clear he didn’t molest me sexually or ask for sexual favours.”