Stormy Daniels may be strongly rumoured for the new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but she is doing her best to convince everyone she isn’t taking part. The US adult movie star, who claims to have had an affair with president Donald Trump in 2006, has shot down several questions from fans if she will be entering the famous house on Thursday night.

In response to one follower on Twitter who asked if she would be appearing on the Channel 5 reality show, she simply responded: “Nope.”

It came after she issued a fuller statement on the matter on her account, which read: “For those excitedly believing I am going on a reality show to talk about Trump, I hate to rain on your parade. That is absolutely NOT gonna happen. I never said that. “When will people learn? You can put a lot of things in my mouth. Words are not one of them.”

It has been claimed ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have “broken the bank” to secure her for their ‘Eye Of The Storm’ series, with rumours she has been offered a record-breaking £750,000 to appear. The figure is even more eye-watering if The Sun’s claims she will only appear for one week are true, as they report producers could not afford her demands to secure her for the whole run.

The theme of the series is ‘Eye Of The Storm’, with all the contestants having previously been the subject or victim of a media furore. In a tweet sent from the show’s official Twitter account, Stormy’s appearance was heavily alluded to. It read: “A strong storm is coming from across the Atlantic... Who do you think it’s forecast to blow in?”

Other names rumoured to be appearing include ‘TOWIE’ star Dan Osborne, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samatha and actress Kirstie Alley. ‘Emmerdale’ actress Roxanne Pallett and former footballer Jermaine Pennant have also as good as confirmed they are contestants, but viewers will have to wait until Thursday night’s launch show to find out the official line-up. However, host Emma Willis has revealed that her “jaw hit the floor” when she found out some of the names, so it sounds like fans are in for a cracker of a series. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicks off on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5.