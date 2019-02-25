TV watchdog Ofcom has cleared Channel 5 and Celebrity Big Brother over Roxanne Pallett’s punch row. The regulator launched an investigation into the now-defunct reality show last year, after over 25,000 people complained when Roxanne wrongly accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of deliberately hurting her with a ‘punch’ to the stomach last August. Many of those who contacted Ofcom complained at the way show bosses had handled the situation, with Ryan’s housemates left to wrongly believe Roxanne’s accusations, which caused distress to the former Coronation Street star.

However, following the investigation, the watchdog has ruled there will be no further action taken, as they claim the incident did not breach broadcasting guidelines. Ofcom said the it was “unlikely to have exceeded audience expectations for the majority of viewers”, and appropriate action was taken to “minimise the degree of potential offence which could have arisen”. They also noted that producers had “included a large amount of information and signposting which explained Ryan’s viewpoint, indicated the support he was being given in the House and provided additional potentially relevant context for Roxanne’s behaviour.”

