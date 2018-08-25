“Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, Channel 5 has confirmed.
An inital report in The Sun suggested Rodrigo had chosen to leave of his own accord, after being upset when the public voted out Natalie Nunn.
Rodrigo appeared to confirm this when a link to The Sun’s story was posted on his Twitter account, along with the message: ”#Goodbye”
However, Channel 5 has now issued a statement revealing that Rodrigo has actually been removed from the house, a week after being issued with a “formal and final warning” for his use of racist language.
A spokesperson said in a statement: “After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning.”
Rodrigo - best known prior to ‘CBB’ for the numerous cosmetic procedures he’s undergone, including the removal of ribs to make him look better in suits - had an especially controversial time in the house, particularly due to his use of the n-word during a conversation on his first night in the house.
While the media personality was reprimanded by ‘CBB’ bosses and issued a “formal and final warning” for his use of the racial slur, many felt that wasn’t enough, claiming she should have been removed from the show entirely.
In the days that followed, almost 1000 people complained to Ofcom about the way that producers handled the situation, with a handful more also taking issue with one of the show’s tasks, which made light of Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.
The future of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ after this year’s series has been up in the air for a while now, with Channel 5 boss Ben Frow making no secret of the fact he’s in no rush to renew the show once its current contract runs out at the end of this year.
Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival earlier this week, it was clear that he hadn’t had a change of heart, admitting he was “planning for a year without ‘Big Brother’” in 2019.
See Rodrigo's depat‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.