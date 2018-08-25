Rodrigo appeared to confirm this when a link to The Sun’s story was posted on his Twitter account, along with the message: ”#Goodbye”

An inital report in The Sun suggested Rodrigo had chosen to leave of his own accord, after being upset when the public voted out Natalie Nunn .

However, Channel 5 has now issued a statement revealing that Rodrigo has actually been removed from the house, a week after being issued with a “formal and final warning” for his use of racist language.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning.”

Rodrigo - best known prior to ‘CBB’ for the numerous cosmetic procedures he’s undergone, including the removal of ribs to make him look better in suits - had an especially controversial time in the house, particularly due to his use of the n-word during a conversation on his first night in the house.

While the media personality was reprimanded by ‘CBB’ bosses and issued a “formal and final warning” for his use of the racial slur, many felt that wasn’t enough, claiming she should have been removed from the show entirely.