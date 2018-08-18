'Celebrity Big Brother' Race Row Erupts After Bosses Fail To Remove Rodrigo Alves For Using N-Word

The housemate, known as the Human Ken Doll, used the slur twice during a conversation with fellow contestants during Friday night’s episode.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are under fire for not removing contestant Rodrigo Alves for his use of the N-word.

Channel 5 Rodrigo Alves has used the N-word in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

The Brazilian-born contestant told former ‘TOWIE’ star Dan Osborne he was not attracted to him as he was “too white”, before using the N-word twice to describe his preference.

But rather than remove him, producers decided just to issue him with a “formal and final” warning in the Diary Room.

Footage was shown of Rodrigo being called in to be reprimanded, where he blamed being excited and drunk for using the word, before saying that he regretted using it.

Big Brother told him his language was “unacceptable” and that if he used it again he would be removed from the house immediately.

However, this course of action was not enough for many viewers, who called for him to be thrown out.

Many also noted that Emily Parr was removed from the house during the first week of the civilian series in 2007 for using the N-word.