Stormy Daniels Pulled Out Of 'Celebrity Big Brother' At 11th Hour, Bosses Confirm

The adult film star, who alleges to have had an affair with US president Donald Trump in 2006, was heavily rumoured to be unveiled as a contestant on the Channel 5 reality show on Thursday night, but left viewers puzzled when she failed to materialise.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have confirmed Stormy Daniels pulled out of appearing on the show just hours before the new series kicked off.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Stormy Daniels pulled out of appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

After Stormy was also forced to cancel an appearance on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ on Friday due to what was described as a “legal situation”, ‘CBB’ bosses offered their side of the story.

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, they said: “We note the comments from the transmission of ‘Loose Women’ on ITV earlier today.

“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed.

“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house.”

They added: “Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities.”