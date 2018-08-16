Stormy Daniels may have tried her best to try and convince ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans she isn’t going into the house, but the rumours will just not go away. The adult film actress is thought to be making an appearance on the Channel 5 reality show, after reportedly being paid a record-breaking £750,000 to stay for just a week.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Stormy Daniels

Of course, it is not difficult to see why bosses were keen to break the bank to secure her - even if it is not for the full series. Her name hasn’t been far from the front pages in recent months thanks to a worldwide scandal, which saw her claim she had an affair with US president Donald Trump back in 2006. If you’ve somehow managed to avoid the story, here’s the lowdown on Stormy... Before The Headlines Stormy Daniels was born Stephanie Clifford in 1979 and brought up in Baton Rougue, Louisiana. She made a move into world of adult entertainment at the age of 17, after she began stripping at a local strip club. Soon after, she began using her stage name, which was inspired by her love of Motley Crüe, whose bassist, Nikki Sixx, called his daughter Storm. XXX-Rated In 2002, she began working with porn studio Wicked Pictures after she was cast as the lead in a film called ‘Heat’. Two years later, she went on to become a director for the company. Her rise within the porn industry continued, and she has made over 180 films to date, for which she has won a number of industry awards.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Stormy is a huge name in the porn industry

However, she has also broken through into the mainstream thanks to small roles in 2005 film ’40 Year Old Virgin’ and 2007′s ‘Knocked Up’. She’s also featured in HBO sex documentaries ‘Real Sex’ and ‘Pornucopia’, as well as playing a pole dancer in Maroon 5′s video for ‘Wake Up Call’. But undoubtedly the reason why she is now best known is thanks to a media storm involving the US president... A Trump Storm Earlier this year, Stormy was the subject of an international scandal when she became involved in a legal battle with President Donald Trump over an alleged affair. Stormy claimed she was hushed up after she and the US president had an alleged relationship in 2006 - a year after he married wife Melania.

Win McNamee via Getty Images Stormy claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006

In an article The Wall Street Journal published in January, it was claimed Trump’s personal attorney paid Stormy $130,000 (£102,000) shortly before the presidential election in 2016 to stop her from talking about her alleged affair with Trump. After originally denying making the payment, - even producing a letter allegedly signed by Stormy denying the affair and the payment - Cohen later claimed he paid the sum out of his own money and it was unconnected to the president. While Trump has always denied the allegations of a relationship with her, Stormy filed a lawsuit against him in March, claiming a non-disclosure agreement she had signed was invalid because he had not personally signed it. The papers also stated Cohen had “scared her into not talking”. Trump’s lawyers responded by launching an order stopping Stormy from disclosing “confidential information” related to the nondisclosure agreement. The order itself was supposed to remain private, but Stormy’s legal team branded it “bogus”. It later emerged that “the president repaid” Cohen the money had had given Stormy, but insisted he did not know “the specifics”.of the arrangement. Stormy’s lawyers also argued that by Cohen admitting that he had paid her money to Daniels, he’d invalidated the original NDA. Behind Closed Doors

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Stormy with ex-husband Brendon Miller

Stormy has been married three times, splitting from her most recent one, porn star Brendon Miller, earlier this year when he alleged she had been unfaithful to him and filed for divorce. He later sought a restraining order against her, marking the end of their three-year marriage. The couple also share a daughter, who was born in 2011. She was previously married to adult actor Pat Myne from 2003 to 2005, before going on to wed Mike Moz in 2007, who she split from in 2009.