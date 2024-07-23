Céline Dion pictured in New York last month Jason Howard/GC Images

Céline Dion has arrived in Paris just days before the 2024 Olympics are due to get underway, following rumours she’s been booked to perform at the Opening Ceremony.

The chart-topping singer has been keeping a low-profile for the past few years, after disclosing that she has been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition stiff-person syndrome, which causes muscle spasms and has impacted her ability to sing.

Last month, Céline unveiled her documentary I Am, in which she detailed her experiences with the illness, and shared her hopes to return to live performing some day.

Around this time, The Sun published an article claiming that Céline had been offered the chance to perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, which is due to take place in Paris on Friday evening.

The tabloid cited undisclosed “sources” who claimed the My Heart Will Go on star was “working around the clock to make it happen” after being made an offer to perform at the Olympics.

While Céline’s team did not respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment at the time, the legendary singer has now been caught on camera in Paris with days to go until the event.

Céline previously revealed she was “working so hard” to put a new Las Vegas residency together, after having to cancel a scheduled world tour in 2023 due to ill health.

She previously told The Today Show that she will be back on stage “even if I have to crawl”, insisting: “Today, my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it.”