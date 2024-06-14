Celine Dion Reveals What She Has In Mind For Her Return To Live Performing After Stiff Person Syndrome Ordeal

Celine Dion at the Grammys earlier this year Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Having taken a break from the spotlight due to her stiff person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis, Celine Dion has made no secret of her hopes to return to live performing.

The legendary singer is currently gearing up for the release of her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which charts her diagnosis with the debilitating neurological condition and her medical treatment.

Celine previously told The Today Show she will be back on stage “even if I have to crawl”, claiming: “Today, my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it.”

In a new interview with the BBC released on Friday, the My Heart Will Go On singer explained exactly what she has in mind for her musical comeback – a new show in Las Vegas.

“We have been working so hard to put this show together, because I’m back,” she said.

Celine added that she doesn’t know “when exactly” she’ll be able to perform again, but assured fans: “I’ll be on stage.”

“Trust me I will scream it out loud,” she added. “I can’t wait.”

Celine Dion performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 via Getty Images

Celine’s A New Day… residency already holds the title for the most successful in Las Vegas history, running between 2003 and 2007, during which time it grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

She followed this with her self-titled residency, which ran at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

After postponing several live performances, Celine cancelled her scheduled world tour altogether in May 2023, as a result of her stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

In an emotional Instagram post, Celine shared that she had been experiencing spasms that “affect every aspect of my daily life – sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way that I’m used to”.

More recently, the former Eurovision winner opened up about how her SPS had affected her voice, describing how she often felt the sensation of being “strangled” when she tried to sing.