Celine Dion has maintained a low public profile since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images

Céline Dion will grant fans an up-close look at her life and her struggles with a rare neurological condition by way of a new documentary.

Directed by Irene Taylor, I Am: Céline Dion is billed as “a snapshot of a pivotal time” for the five-time Grammy winner, as she “navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness”.

Music will be an integral component of the film, as will Céline’s well-established love of fashion and footwear.

The French-Canadian chanteuse first revealed she’d been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, noting that the condition had impacted both her livelihood and ability to perform live.

“This last couple of years [have] been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Céline wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

She added: “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

A release date for Céline’s documentary has not yet been announced.

Still person syndrome is defined by the National Institutes of Health as “a rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause muscle spasms. The condition can be so debilitating that some patients develop a hunched posture, eventually preventing them from walking or moving independently at all.

Though symptoms can be kept under control with treatment, there is no cure.

Since announcing her diagnosis, Céline has maintained a low public profile and has been largely absent from social media.

In November, however, she appeared to be in good spirits when she attended an NHL hockey game at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, alongside sons René-Charles, 22, Nelson and Eddy, both 13. After the game, the family met some of the Montreal Canadiens players and posed for photos.

