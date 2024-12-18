I'm A Wine Expert ― Always Check These 2 Signs On Champagne Bottles

Big Dodzy via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the three letters you should always look out for on Italian wine bottles to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

Well bang is one thing, but what about fizz? After all, ’tis the season for a festive glass of bubbly ― and if you’re anything like me, you have no idea what to look for on a champagne label.

Luckily wine expert Partner In Wine shared a TikTok video revealing how to “read” the drink’s bottle.

Let’s start with “Brut”

I’ll be honest here ― I thought “Brut” was a brand of champagne, but the wine pro says it’s actually to do with its taste.

“Brut is a common name for the sweetness of the wine,” she explained.

“So this bottle says ‘Brut’ on it, which means it’s a dry wine. If you want something bone-dry, look for the words ‘Extra Brut’ or ‘Brut Nature’.”

The “drier” the champagne (or the more Brut force it has ― teehee), the less sweet it is, Champagne de Lozey say on their site.

If you’re after something a little more sugary, Martha Stewart’s site adds, you might want to go for a demi-sec or, for the sweetest sip, doux, variety.

Then, there’s the vintage to consider

“Most champagnes state ‘NV’ on the label,” the wine expert said, meaning they’re not vintage.

“This means it’s been made of a blend of grapes from different years.”

Though I always heard “vintage” matters, Partner In Wine explains that the blending method helps winemakers to produce consistent wine brands that taste the same every time you drink a different bottle.

It’s a smart move because bad grape years spell disaster for your glass of bubbly ― mixing blends together can provide a better product.

With that said, Partner In Wine points out that if a winemaker shows you the year their product is from, that’s usually because its something to brag about.

“If there’s a year on the label, that means it comes form one exceptional year,” she shared. “This means it’s a vintage champagne, and they tend to be more expensive but also, more delicious.”

Don’t let the word “vintage” lead you to think she means “ancient,” though.