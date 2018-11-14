Channing Tatum Spotted Getting Right Into It At Jessie J’s London Show

Channing Tatum all but confirmed he is dating Jessie J, after he was spotted at her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.
Eagle-eyed fans who were also attending the British singer’s London show spotted the ‘Magic Mike’ actor in the audience, allegedly sat just a few seats down from Jessie’s mum.
As the show went on, Twitter got confirmation that he was definitely enjoying himself, or at least being super supportive, dancing and getting involved with the classic, always slightly awkward “slow-song hand sway”.
Channing also shared a post on his Instagram showing serious admiration for Jessie’s performance after the concert had wrapped up.
“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall”, he wrote. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”
In a parallel post of support, Jessie also seemed to confirm rumours that they were seeing each other on Saturday night, sharing that she was at Channing’s ‘Magic Mike’ London show on her insta story.
“Magic Mike London Opening Night 🤪🤑👀🍆🦄...Congratulations @channingtatum...What a show”, Jessie remarked, praising the 38-year-old’s London debut.
The pair seem to have no problem with publicising the fact that they’re spending rather a lot of QT together.
Great emoji use too, might we add.
The pair were first spotted together in October playing mini golf together, after which they were rumoured to have been on a string of further dates – sparking much discussion on Twitter.
Channing and his ex, Jenna Dewan, split in April after nine years of marriage, saying in a statement that they had chosen to “lovingly separate”. The two had met on the set of ‘Step Up’ in 2009, and now have a five-year-old daughter together.
“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together”, they wrote on Jenna’s instagram page.
“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.
“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”