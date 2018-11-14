Channing Tatum Spotted Getting Right Into It At Jessie J’s London Show

Channing Tatum all but confirmed he is dating Jessie J, after he was spotted at her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images The 38-year-old actor has been rumoured to be dating Jessie J since October

Eagle-eyed fans who were also attending the British singer’s London show spotted the ‘Magic Mike’ actor in the audience, allegedly sat just a few seats down from Jessie’s mum.

Tell me how the did I spot channing Tatum @JessieJ@channingtatum the show is amazing guys she is an angel 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ldSLsvKYjO — Tia (@Tia91056110) November 13, 2018

As the show went on, Twitter got confirmation that he was definitely enjoying himself, or at least being super supportive, dancing and getting involved with the classic, always slightly awkward “slow-song hand sway”.

Channing Tatum getting his swag on to Jessie J at the Royal Albert Hall tonight. pic.twitter.com/IAPImuvlN5 — Rob Anderson (@iamrobanderson) November 13, 2018

Channing also shared a post on his Instagram showing serious admiration for Jessie’s performance after the concert had wrapped up. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall”, he wrote. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

In a parallel post of support, Jessie also seemed to confirm rumours that they were seeing each other on Saturday night, sharing that she was at Channing’s ‘Magic Mike’ London show on her insta story. “Magic Mike London Opening Night 🤪🤑👀🍆🦄...Congratulations @channingtatum...What a show”, Jessie remarked, praising the 38-year-old’s London debut. The pair seem to have no problem with publicising the fact that they’re spending rather a lot of QT together. Great emoji use too, might we add.

Jessie J / Instagram

The pair were first spotted together in October playing mini golf together, after which they were rumoured to have been on a string of further dates – sparking much discussion on Twitter.

Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round. — medium (@mpower172) October 6, 2018

jessie j is with channing tatum and i am now convinced 2018 is all a big simulation — sam xx (@joydivisam) October 11, 2018

Channing and Jessie J are dating? Like most random couple ever? — Fran (@FranCarinaS) October 11, 2018

Jessie J and Channing Tatum ..... pic.twitter.com/Uchrsyxv28 — Stang (@spookystang) October 10, 2018

Channing and his ex, Jenna Dewan, split in April after nine years of marriage, saying in a statement that they had chosen to “lovingly separate”. The two had met on the set of ‘Step Up’ in 2009, and now have a five-year-old daughter together.