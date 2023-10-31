Entertainment uk celebrityChanning TatumZoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged

The stars of Magic Mike and The Batman have apparently turned their two-year relationship up a notch.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz arriving at the Met Gala in September 2021
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

What a treat for actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz: They reportedly got engaged before Halloween.

People reported the new development in the pair’s two-year relationship on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. ET later also reported the news.

The couple met while making Zoe’s directorial debut, Pussy Island, a thriller that stars Channing as a tech billionaire who hosts an intimate gathering on his private island.

Behind the scenes, the two quickly bonded.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ in 2022.

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Channing has built some of his career on the Magic Mike male stripper franchise while Zoe recently raised her profile by starring as Catwoman in The Batman with Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

They’re playing dress-up off-screen too these days ― they were recently photographed in a Rosemary’s Baby send-up theme on the way to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party over the weekend.

You can see the possible engagement bling on her finger as Zoe, in costume as as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror flick, walks with Channing, who’s, well, a baby.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz arrive at Kendall Jenner's 2023 Halloween party
MEGA via Getty Images

Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter. Zoe, the daughter of celebrity exes Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in late 2020 and it was finalised in 2021.

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Channing and Zoe for more details.

