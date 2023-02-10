Salma Hayek has revealed she almost exposed her co-star Channing Tatum to a rather unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during rehearsals for the new Magic Mike film.

The two actors were trying out a particularly tricky manoeuvre ahead of shooting a scene for Magic Mike’s Last Dance when things didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Speaking about the dance mishap on this week’s Graham Norton Show, Salma said she was “hanging on for dear life” when she ended up falling upside down.

But to make matters worse, the star admitted that her sweatpants were “coming off” and she couldn’t remember if she was wearing any underwear.

Salma Hayek during the filming for the Graham Norton Show to be aired on BBC One on Friday 10 February. Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Talking about the movie’s choreography, Salma told Graham: “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.

“You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground head first.

“Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the third and final film in the trilogy, which follows Channing’s character Mike Lane and his stripper dance crew.

Thandiwe Newton originally signed up to play Salma’s character in the third instalment, but left the project for personal reasons.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the Magic Mike's Last Dance world premiere on 25 January, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images

Channing, who starred in the first 2012 Magic Mike movie and its 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, admitted he’d initially been reluctant to return to the franchise, due to the intense workout and diet regimen required for the role.

“That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one ’cause I have to look like that,” Channing told The Kelly Clarkson Show, while looking at a photo of himself from one of the previous Magic Mike films.

He said that getting in shape for the previous movies was “not natural”, claiming: “I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”

Channing later said that he didn’t know how “people who work a 9-to-5 actually stay in shape”.