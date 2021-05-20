Salma Hayek has revealed that she came close to death last year after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a new interview with Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor disclosed that she spent much of 2020 in recovery, after contracting a “near-fatal case of Covid-19” in the early stages of the pandemic.

The 54-year-old added that while she has now mostly recovered, and recently completed work on the upcoming film House Of Gucci, she is still feeling the effects of the illness a year on.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” she explained. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home’.”