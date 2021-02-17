Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she contracted coronavirus last year, and has been experiencing symptoms of long Covid.

Although she didn’t specify exactly when she was first ill, the Oscar-winning star revealed she’d been diagnosed with Covid-19 “early on” in the pandemic.

She wrote on her the official website for her lifestyle brand, Goop: “I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she continued.

“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”