Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she contracted coronavirus last year, and has been experiencing symptoms of long Covid.
Although she didn’t specify exactly when she was first ill, the Oscar-winning star revealed she’d been diagnosed with Covid-19 “early on” in the pandemic.
She wrote on her the official website for her lifestyle brand, Goop: “I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.
“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she continued.
“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”
Gwynnie being Gwynnie, the post then saw her discuss detoxing and all the things she’s been cooking to make herself feel better, which you can read more about on her website.
A number of Gwyneth’s A-list peers have spoken out about their own personal experiences of Covid-19, including Tom Hanks, who was among the first public figures to speak out about testing positive for the disease in March 2020.
Hugh Grant also shared recently that he believes he had Covid last February, stating: “It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really.
“Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest.”