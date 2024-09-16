Chappell Roan Has A Message For Anyone Still Waiting On A Good Luck, Babe! Music Video

Chappell Roan performing in San Francisco last month via Associated Press

Chappell Roan has well and truly blown up this past year, with her past musical offerings like Pink Pony Club and Hot To Go! growing in popularity and helping secure her place as a main figure in the pop landscape.

However, it’s probably her 2024 release Good Luck, Babe! that really put the US singer on the map – and even more impressively, she managed it without the track having an official music video.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the chart-topping star admitted she has no intention of shooting one, either, after repeatedly pushing back her label’s requests to make one due to her hectic schedule.

“I’m too tired,” she told the magazine, pointing out she was “in between festival dates around the country and recording sessions for her next batch of music”.

Chappell continued: “Do you know how hard it is to do a music video when you’re this exhausted and burnt?”

In fact, Chappell is seemingly more than happy for Good Luck, Babe to be a “hit without a video”, celebrating the fact she managed to “have a Top 10 hit with a lyric video”.

She added: “Isn’t that crazy that you don’t need everything you thought you needed to have millions of TikTok and Instagram? I didn’t have that when it first all started kind of blowing up, and I didn’t have video. I didn’t have a trend.

“I stood my ground and I said I’m not going to take every social opportunity. I’m not going to take every brand deal. I’m not going to take every suggestion, because at the end of the day, it’s me doing the manual labour that everyone else thinks I should just be doing.”

But just because she hasn’t made a music video doesn’t mean Chappell hasn’t brought her signature tune to life visually.

Over the summer, she gave an elaborate performance of her hit single on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show, upping the ante last week when he delivered an epic rendition of it while making her VMAs stage debut.