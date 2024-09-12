Chappell Roan Well And Truly Brought The Fire With This Epic VMAs Performance

Chappell Roan on stage at the 2024 VMAs via Associated Press

We went into this year’s VMAs with high expectations for Chappell Roan’s debut performance, and we’re happy to report they were not just met but surpassed.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s ceremony, Chappell walked the red carpet in an elaborate outfit referencing Joan Of Arc, and the chart-topping singer kept the warrior theme going when she made it onto the stage.

Flanked by dancers in suits of armour, the Pink Pony Club singer kicked off her rendition of Good Luck, Babe! by walking on stage carrying a crossbow with a flaming arrow.

After appearing to fire it in the direction of the stone castle set, Chappell then began her performance of her signature hit surrounded by flames, while her backing dancers delivered elaborate choreography with swords.

Watch the incredible performance for yourself below:

The theatrics and drama of Chappell’s performance made it more than fitting for the VMAs, which have delivered an endless list of iconic moments in the last 40 years.

More specifically, it put us in mind of Lady Gaga’s first VMAs routine back in 2009, where she took over the stage with her rendition of Paparazzi that ended with her suspended from the ceiling while covered in blood.

Lady Gaga on stage at the 2009 VMAs via Associated Press

Wednesday was a big night for Chappell overall, picking up her first ever VMA win in the Best New Artist category, following in the footsteps of past recipients like Eurythmics, Nirvana, Eminem, Alicia Keys, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.