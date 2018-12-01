This year’s Christmas dinner will set you back more than last year’s, according to Good Housekeeping’s annual Christmas shopping basket index.

Analysts tracked the price of 11 Christmas dinner staples across 10 major supermarkets and found seven supermarkets are more expensive than last year, with only the Co-op, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s dropping their prices.

When it comes to the cheapest food shop, Aldi takes the crown with its basket coming in at £26.43 when all items are purchased at once. Closely following in second and third place respectively are Lidl (£28.22) and Asda (£31.24).

Food shops at Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose will cost you the most.