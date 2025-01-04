Study Finds Eating Cheese May Reduce Your Risk For This Potentially Serious Health Condition

This could be grate news for cheese lovers: A recent study found potential links between cheese and positive health outcomes, particularly when it comes to sleep.

The results of the study, published in the December edition of the Sleep Medicine journal, found that eating more cheese may be linked to a reduced likelihood of developing sleep apnea, a potentially serious medical condition that can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep.

The study’s researchers pointed out that although there’s been research focused on the health benefits of cheese, this study aimed to examine the direct relationship between cheese and sleep apnea. The authors noted that essential nutrients found in cheese, including calcium, protein and vitamins, could influence metabolic and cardiovascular health, which are both factors associated with sleep apnea.

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database in Britain, and the FinnGen Biobank, a research project that collects health data from 500,000 Finnish donors, to analyze potential associations between sleep apnea and cheese consumption.

The study looked at health information from 400,000 people who participated in two long-term studies from the two databanks found that those who ate cheese had a 28% lower risk of having sleep apnea than those who didn’t, according to Food & Wine magazine.

The researchers implemented an analytical method in their research called Mendelian randomization, which is a method that observes the causal associations between exposures or risk factors with various health outcomes. They also sought to find whether cheese consumption has any potential influence on 44 different biomarkers. Biomarkers are quantifiable characteristics measured in one’s body, such as blood pressure.

The results showed that cheese consumption influenced the levels in 23 biomarkers, with six of those biomarkers playing a direct role in the potential relationship between eating cheese and a reduced likelihood of developing sleep apnea.

“By applying this technique, this study aims to clarify the association between cheese consumption and sleep apnea, identifying potential mediating biomarkers and providing insights into how cheese intake may affect sleep apnea risk,” the researchers wrote.

“These findings underscore the potential of dietary interventions in public health strategies aimed at decreasing sleep apnea prevalence and associated health risks,” they added.

Dr. Kevin Shayani, chief fellow of pulmonary and critical care at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Food & Wine that the study’s results reveal some association between cheese consumption and “a reduction in inflammation and enzymes that are elevated in sleep apnea.”

“While this association is certainly exciting, it is far from perfect and should not give people free rein to consume excessive amounts of cheese and dairy products.” - Dr. Kevin Shayani, Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City

“It seems that, in those that consume cheese in addition to their normal diet, there may be some protective effect as it pertains to sleep apnea,” he said.

But he cautioned that readers should still consider the fact that the study shows a correlation between cheese consumption and a lower risk of sleep apnea — not evidence that cheese consumption causes a reduced risk of the disorder.

“While this association is certainly exciting, it is far from perfect and should not give people free rein to consume excessive amounts of cheese and dairy products,” he told the publication, before he also pointed out that some cheeses are healthier and more nutrient-rich than others.

The Mayo Clinic states that cheese can generally be a part of a healthy diet but that people consider low-fat cheeses to limit calories and saturated fat.

Sleep apnea can be a potentially serious medical condition. It has been associated with increased risks of cardiovascular issues. So it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disorder and its treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, types of sleep apnea include obstructive sleep apnea, which is when throat muscles block the flow of air into the lungs, and central sleep apnea, which is when your brain doesn’t send the proper signals to your muscles to control breathing.

People with sleep apnea may snore, they may feel exhausted when they wake up from a full night’s sleep and they may experience mood changes.

Though snoring is often associated with sleep apnea, there are other warning signs linked to the condition, such as waking up with a dry mouth, having night sweats and waking up frequently with a headache.

The Cleveland Clinic lists a variety of ways to treat sleep apnea. Some doctors may recommend weight loss, sleeping position changes and nasal sprays to may help reduce the incidences of sleep apnea.

Other treatments may include medications; surgery on the nose, mouth or throat; special mouthpieces; and a positive airway pressure treatment, which uses a machine to pump air into the lungs.

