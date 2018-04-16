Chef Sacked At Restaurant That Served Asda Camembert For £13

A restaurant criticised by a customer for serving a £1.15 Asda Camembert to a customer paying £12.95 for the dish, has dismissed a chef over the incident.

Last week Emma Daniels took to Trip Advisor to complain about the dish she was served at Severn Shed restaurant in Bristol: after eating the sharing platter of Camembert, Daniels discovered it was packaged inside an Asda box.

According to Ashley Kirwan, who has been general manager at the branch for just a week, the management have “taken action” and the member of staff in charge of the kitchen is “no longer in the business”.