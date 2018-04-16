Chefs Reveal Shopping At Supermarkets For Restaurant Ingredients Is 'Quite Common'

Chefs have revealed it’s not unusual for them to have to buy emergency ingredients from supermarkets. The revelation comes after a Bristol restaurant chef was dismissed for serving a £1.15 Asda Camembert, still in its original packaging, to a customer paying £13 for the baked dish. Last week Emma Daniels took to Trip Advisor to complain about the sharing platter from Severn Shed restaurant in Bristol. After eating the dish, which consisted of baked Camembert, chutney and bread, she discovered the cheese was packaged inside an Asda box. After her review was widely-reported by the media, the restaurant’s manager Ashley Kirwan revealed the member of staff in charge of the kitchen is “no longer in the business”. HuffPost UK spoke to chefs about their reaction to #camembertgate and they say the debacle shows that, as consumers, we have a lot to learn about how the restaurant business works and where our food comes from.

DronG via Getty Images Stock photo.

Joe Curtis, founder of catering company A La Mesa, in London, admits that he has at times had to source emergency ingredients from a supermarket. “When needs must,” he says. “It could be anything - we make our own ice cream, but if an accident happens and somebody drops it then you have to go and buy a replacement. “I think something that’s quite common, which hopefully people won’t be too shocked by, is that if you do run out of cabbage or Suffolk carrots then you’d go and buy more to add to the dish.” But he warns against doing the same for key ingredients: “It’s a different story if you say you’re getting wild Cornish sea bass from the North Sea, and you send someone to the supermarket to get the Turkish or Greek sea bass which was caught and filleted three weeks ago.” SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE Curtis says he writes his own menus and doesn’t use the word ‘provenance’ lightly. “If I write that my pork belly is from Gloucester, then I’d check with our suppliers, if not the farm, that it definitely is,” he explains. “We just put a cheese board on yesterday, which are all English cheeses from La Fromagerie and we’ve got all the paperwork and the blurb from suppliers proving it.”

Supplied Adam Church