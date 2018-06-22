Cher Says She 'Didn't Have Much Choice' About Being In 'Mamma Mia 2'

Cher has discussed being cast in ‘Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again’, saying that she “didn’t have much choice” in signing up for the film.
The music legend is on tonight’s ‘Graham Norton Show’ to chat about her latest big-screen project, which sees her play Meryl Streep’s characters’ mother in the ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel.
Revealing how she landed the role, Cher keeps things brief, answering the question of whether she had to be talked into it with: “Yes.”
“But, my agent called me and said, ‘You’re in the new ‘Mamma Mia!’ film’ and then hung up.” she continues. “I didn’t have much choice!”
Cher also addresses the fact she’s just four years older than her on-screen daughter, insisting she’s not bothered by it.
She says: “When they asked [about the role] I said, ’That’s absolutely fine, that’s cool.”
‘Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again’ will arrive in cinemas next month, and sees the original cast - including Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski and Colin Firth - returning.
They’ll also be joined by a fresh crop of ‘Mamma Mia!’ newbies, including Lily James, Jeremy Irvine and Hugh Skinner.
See Cher’s full interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday 22 June, at 10:45PM, BBC One. Watch a trailer for ‘Mamma Mia! 2’ below…