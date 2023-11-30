Cher Holds Nothing Back When Asked How She Really Feels About Getting Older

Cher celebrated her 77th birthday in May. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Cher has revealed the age she’d go back to if she could “turn back time,” and it’s probably not what you were expecting.

In a new interview with Today, the pop star got candid about the realities of getting older while discussing the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit song, Believe.

As other celebrities embrace their advancing years, Cher, who is known for pushing the age-normative boundaries on fashion and even her romantic relationships, had a hilarious response to reaching another milestone.

“How amazing is it that Believe is 25 years old?” Today’s Harry Smith asked the Grammy winner, to which she jokingly fired back: “It’s not that amazing, OK?”

The 77-year-old added: “Pisses me — It pisses the fuck out of me... It just is, like, what is this?!”

“So you and age, you’re not friends?” the host then asked.

“No!” she quickly replied. “My mother [Georgia Holt] didn’t mind, but I do. I hate it… I’d give anything to be 70 again!”

Speaking with The Guardian in 2020, she kept it real again about aging, calling the experience “not as much fun”.

“What, I’m going to say I like it? No, I don’t. Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun,” Cher, then 74, admitted. “When I was working on the road, we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long.”

But nowadays, “it’s like we’ve got to rest because you’ve got another night”.

Cher is honored in 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards. Her recent comments about aging followed the release of a new Christmas album, "Christmas," on Oct. 20.

She added: “Also, I don’t like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it.”

Despite her upfront words about getting older, Cher tweeted a cheeky message on her birthday back in May about not quite feeling “old” yet.