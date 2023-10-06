'Camp As Christmas' Has A Whole New Meaning As Cher Unveils Her First Ever Festive Tune

Cher on stage in October 2020 RONDA CHURCHILL via Getty Images

You might think the first week of October is a little early to be thinking about Christmas music, but Cher has other ideas. And who’s going to argue with Cher?

On Friday morning, the legendary pop diva unveiled the lead single from her long-awaited festive album, and let’s just say she’s set a new bar when it comes to the expression “camp as Christmas”.

Advertisement

The brilliantly-titled DJ Play A Christmas Song was produced by Cher’s long-term producer Mark Taylor (whose past credits include the hits Believe, Strong Enough and the music legend’s recent ABBA covers album), and features the club beats and distinctive vocal stylings that have become synonymous with the singer… albeit with a bit of a festive twist.

“DJ, play a Christmas song, I wanna be dancing all night long,” she’s heard singing on the chorus, before adding: “It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here, and that’s the only thing I want this year.”

Take a listen for yourself below:

Cher’s upcoming album, named simply Christmas, will feature a host of collaborators as varied as Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé and Tyga.

Advertisement

As well as a host of original tracks, the singer will put her own unique spin on classics like Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) and Santa Baby.

She previously insisted to Good Morning Britain that the album would not be like many of her peers’ festive collections, maintaining: “It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your mother’s Christmas album.”