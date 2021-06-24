Pride month may be nearing its end, but Cher has ensured we go out in style, after making a TikTok debut befitting an icon of her status.

Those who’ve been following the showbiz legend on Twitter for the last few years will know she delivers more iconic posts in a month than many comedians and celebrated figures manage in a year – so we’re thrilled to note that her arrival on this new platform lives up to her reputation as a social media queen.

Cher being Cher, her first TikTok post is heavy on wigs and costume changes, with the Believe singer declaring: “Hi it’s me, the great and powerful Cher. And I’m on… TikTok.”