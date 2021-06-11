The full list of stars on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed, with Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, football hero Raheem Sterling and TV personality Robert Rinder among those who have been recognised.
Receiving the top honours of a damehood are Bake Off star Prue and former Strictly Come Dancing judge and legendary choreographer Arlene Phillips.
Musical theatre star and Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce is also set to receive a knighthood – ahead of his debut as Prince Philip in the fifth series of the royal Netflix drama The Crown.
Footballer Raheem Sterling is set to receive an MBE this year, for his work to promote racial equality in sport, with his England teammate Jordan Henderson also getting the same honour.
Also receiving MBEs are TV personality Robert Rinder – who has made the list alongside his mum, Angela Cohen – radio presenter Simon Mayo, actor Ruth Wilson and singers Alison Moyet and Engelbert Humperdinck.
Several public figures will also receive CBEs, including TV presenter Sue Barker and singer Lulu.
Artist Edmund de Waal, Yes musician Rick Wakeman and former England manager Roy Hodgson are also among those who have been awarded CBEs.
It’s also been confirmed that rock singer Skin and children’s author David Almond will receive OBEs.
As well as public figures and celebrities, it’s also been noted that those who came together to prepare thousands of meals for key workers during the pandemic have been rewarded for their efforts in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.
Members of the scientific community have also been recognised for pulling together to combat coronavirus.
It’s been reported that this year’s Birthday Honours list is the most diverse to date, both in terms of gender and race.