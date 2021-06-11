Gareth Cattermole/David M Bennett/Jeff Spicer/Getty Prue Leith, Arlene Phillips and Jonathan Pryce

Footballer Raheem Sterling is set to receive an MBE this year, for his work to promote racial equality in sport, with his England teammate Jordan Henderson also getting the same honour. Also receiving MBEs are TV personality Robert Rinder – who has made the list alongside his mum, Angela Cohen – radio presenter Simon Mayo, actor Ruth Wilson and singers Alison Moyet and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Several public figures will also receive CBEs, including TV presenter Sue Barker and singer Lulu. Artist Edmund de Waal, Yes musician Rick Wakeman and former England manager Roy Hodgson are also among those who have been awarded CBEs.

