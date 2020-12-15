Prue Leith has revealed she’s one of the first wave of people in England to receive the vaccine against coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning, the Great British Bake Off judge shared a photo of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine (in one of her signature statement necklaces, obviously) on her Twitter page.
“Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??” the 80 year old commented.
While lockdown restrictions led to major disruptions in the TV industry this year, Prue was able to take part in this year’s Great British Bake Off by bubbling with the rest of the cast and crew.
She’s also set to appear in this year’s Christmas special, along with fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Tom Allen and Matt Lucas.
The long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine arrived in GP practices across England on Monday, with those most at risk receiving top priority when it comes to eligibility for the jab.
GP practices in more than 100 locations are to receive the jab, with each of them receiving 975 vaccines in their initial delivery.
Under the government’s rollout plan, those 80 years of age and over are first in line for the vaccine.
Two jabs are needed for the recipient to gain immunity from Covid-19, with an interval of three weeks required between injections.
While Prue is the first high-profile celebrity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, a number of other public figures have said they would receive the jab publicly, to encourage others to do the same when they were eligible.
Earlier this month, Piers Morgan said he would get the vaccine live on Good Morning Britain, saying: “I just feel like it’s really important if we are going to get through this that enough people take it.”