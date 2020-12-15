Prue Leith has revealed she’s one of the first wave of people in England to receive the vaccine against coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, the Great British Bake Off judge shared a photo of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine (in one of her signature statement necklaces, obviously) on her Twitter page. “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??” the 80 year old commented.

While lockdown restrictions led to major disruptions in the TV industry this year, Prue was able to take part in this year’s Great British Bake Off by bubbling with the rest of the cast and crew. She’s also set to appear in this year’s Christmas special, along with fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Tom Allen and Matt Lucas.

Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon The Great British Bake Off Christmas special