12 Times Cher Delivered Iconic Twitter Commentary On UK Politics

ANTHONY HARVEY via Getty Images

Following Cher on Twitter is a wild ride for anyone, whether she’s posting about her technological woes, updating us on her forthcoming ABBA tribute album or, indeed, celebrating getting a colonic to celebrate a fellow pop queen’s birthday. One area Cher certainly never holds back is when it comes to politics, and while she saves most of her iconic put downs for the current administration over in Washington, she’s also been known to share her thoughts over what’s taking place here in the UK. Here’s a brief rundown of Cher’s UK political commentary… 1. As with most things these days, it all started with the EU referendum in June 2016, which Cher stayed up and live-tweeted her thoughts on. When “Leave” won, she was seemingly devastated, and did her best to warn the US of what could be next for them:

I TOOK NO SIDE..

I ONLY PRAYED🙏🏻FOR UK PPL.

THE CHOICE WAS MADE.

I FEAR 4 MY OWN🇺🇸

WE R SPLIT TOO & I FEAR IT WILL TAKE US DOWN — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2016

2. Cher was devastated by the result of the referendum, specifically calling out Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage (neither of whom are on Cher’s presumably-star-studded Christmas card list) in this all-caps response:

NIGEL FARAGE & BORIS JOHNSON’S GAME OF“BREXIT DOMINOS”CAME CLOSE 2 WIPING OUT UK ECONOMY. THEY“HURT”THE VERY PPL THEY PROMISED BETTER LIVES2 — Cher (@cher) June 30, 2016

3. It swiftly became clear she was definitely not a fan of the former London mayor, when she was asked to sum him up by one of her followers (“any more questions?” is an iconic sign-off if ever there was one):

Think He’s

F-ing Idiot who lied to British ppl

& Didnt have the⚽️🏉🎱2 LEAD

THEM ONCE “LEAVE”VOTE WON‼️..anymore questions😂 — Cher (@cher) July 13, 2016

4. In fact, she’s responsible for reintroducing the phrase “definite tossers” into political commentary:

UK HAS“SPECIAL PLACE IN MY”💖”.LIVED THERE 2X’s IN MY LIFE & LOVE BRITS..

HOWEVER…BORIS & NIGEL ARE DEFINITE TOSSERS 😂 — Cher (@cher) July 13, 2016

5. Twice, in fact:

IN🇺🇸…THEY’D BE TWIDDLE DUMB & TWIDDLE DUMBER‼️

IN UK…THEY’RE TWIDDLE TOSSER & TWIDDLE WANKER‼️ pic.twitter.com/nQUg4LKH7k — Cher (@cher) July 14, 2016

6. She clearly loves an unflattering but imaginative comparison, whether it’s comparing Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to a hapless cartoon double act:

SUPPORT U‼️Sat Up ALL NIGHT,In London Watching CNN‼️

BORIS & NIGEL R EVIL BEAVIS & BUTTHEAD‼️ IF THEY HAD A SON HE’D🐝🚽 — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2016

7. Or branding the US President a “clown” (well a clown emoji) over his comments about the London Bridge terror attack:

English Ppl Are Strong,Stoic,Brave.

Their Parents,&Grandparents CARRIED ON DURING THE BLITZ💪🏻

🇺🇸Sends LOVE 2🇬🇧

PAY NO ATTN.2🤡IN WHITE HOUSE — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2017

8. Not to mention her thoughts on Theresa May:

YOU DO‼️ WE HAVE IT WORSE‼️She is love child of Nigel Farage’s Dad & Cruella di Vil‼️ Trump is Love Child Of Cesare Borgia & Wooly Mammoth — Cher (@cher) June 6, 2017

9. We love when a Queen speaks on behalf of the Queen:

Have frnd.who worked in 🇬🇧Buckingham Palace,& still has frnds There. 👑Queen finds trump to be The Most Uncouth Head of State In Her Memory — Cher (@cher) July 2, 2017

10. In 2017, she led the celebrations, when it looked as though Trump’s visit to the UK would no longer be going ahead:

Over🌛4 ppl of Great Britain,Especially HM👑Queen Elizabeth II.trums’s Visit DOWNGRADED. NO Buckingham Palace,👑, Parliament‼️🇬🇧Hes Beneath U — Cher (@cher) October 11, 2017

11. Though it later wound up casting a bit of a shadow over her own visit to the UK, to promote her star turn in the ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel:

In London💋...Would Be COMPLETE HEAVEN IF.....You Know Who Wasn’t Here.

❤️Big 🎈 — Cher (@cher) July 12, 2018

12. And if you thought she was done calling out Farage and Johnson, then think again, as evidenced when reports suggested that a “no deal” Brexit could result in food shortages: