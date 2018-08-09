12 Times Cher Delivered Iconic Twitter Commentary On UK Politics

One area Cher certainly never holds back is when it comes to politics, and while she saves most of her iconic put downs for the current administration over in Washington, she’s also been known to share her thoughts over what’s taking place here in the UK.
Here’s a brief rundown of Cher’s UK political commentary…
1. As with most things these days, it all started with the EU referendum in June 2016, which Cher stayed up and live-tweeted her thoughts on. When “Leave” won, she was seemingly devastated, and did her best to warn the US of what could be next for them:
I TOOK NO SIDE.. I ONLY PRAYED🙏🏻FOR UK PPL. THE CHOICE WAS MADE. I FEAR 4 MY OWN🇺🇸 WE R SPLIT TOO & I FEAR IT WILL TAKE US DOWN
2. Cher was devastated by the result of the referendum, specifically calling out Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage (neither of whom are on Cher’s presumably-star-studded Christmas card list) in this all-caps response:
NIGEL FARAGE & BORIS JOHNSON’S GAME OF“BREXIT DOMINOS”CAME CLOSE 2 WIPING OUT UK ECONOMY. THEY“HURT”THE VERY PPL THEY PROMISED BETTER LIVES2
3. It swiftly became clear she was definitely not a fan of the former London mayor, when she was asked to sum him up by one of her followers (“any more questions?” is an iconic sign-off if ever there was one):
Think He’s F-ing Idiot who lied to British ppl & Didnt have the⚽️🏉🎱2 LEAD THEM ONCE “LEAVE”VOTE WON‼️..anymore questions😂
12. And if you thought she was done calling out Farage and Johnson, then think again, as evidenced when reports suggested that a “no deal” Brexit could result in food shortages:
Can’t 🇬🇧Have another vote⁉️ NO FOOD is a game changer. How can you explain 2 kids,they don’t have food Because Nigel Farage & Boris Johnson Are Idiots,Who Never Had a Plan B for AFTER BREXIT....AND...THEY CANT FIND THEIR COLLECTIVE ASSES WITH BOTH HANDS,A MAP, SIRI,& GPS