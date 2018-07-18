The ‘Believe’ singer was speaking at the London premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, which she has a starring role in.

Cher has blasted Donald Trump for his “inexcusable” treatment of the Queen during his visit to the UK last week.

She told the Press Association: “Everybody hated him. I can only imagine that it’s because she has so much dignity, but that he left her standing there, that is inexcusable, that is inexcusable.”

The singer also spoke about the importance of activism and protest, saying: “When you put yourself out there and you don’t just complain and you get up and do something… I’ve been at every march and I will continue and I think when people do something instead of just sitting on their ass and say how angry they are, that is when things get done.

“In America we can’t figure it out because he (Mr Trump) just seems to steamroll over everybody and he just has this ongoing dialogue that you go ‘What is happening?’

“It’s important that we try to do as many things as we can because he’s in power and we don’t give up.”