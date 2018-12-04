Kanye West Apologises After 'The Cher Show' Actor Catches Him Texting During Performance

Kanye West has made a public apology after receiving a telling off for texting during the opening night of ‘The Cher Show’. He and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were fortunate enough to be in the audience as the new musical, based on Cher’s life and career, made its Broadway debut on Monday night. However, cast member Jarrod Spector - who plays the late Sonny Bono in the production - noticed that Kanye was rather distracted during the performance.

Dominik Bindl via Getty Images Kanye on the red carpet at 'The Cher Show'

“Hey@kanyewest,” he tweeted. “So cool that you’re here at@TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.” Within three hours, Kanye apologised in a tweet of his own, in which he revealed that Jarrod’s number was particularly special for him and Kim, a noted Cher fan. Kanye said: “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I Got You Babe’. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

