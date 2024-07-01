Cheryl Has Finally Responded To Those Resurfaced Girls Aloud Reunion Comments And Fans Are Obsessed

Cheryl on stage in London last month James Veysey/Shutterstock

It may have taken until the final night of the tour, but Cheryl Tweedy has finally given us all a good laugh about those resurfaced comments she once made about Girls Aloud reforming in the future.

Back in the early years of the group’s success, Girls Aloud appeared in a now-iconic documentary series titled Off The Record, which followed them around while they promoted their third album Chemistry.

Advertisement

Filmed in 2006, one memorable scene sees a young Cheryl looking ahead to her future, and playing down the possibility of Girls Aloud ever reuniting like their pop predecessors.

“There’ll be no reunions, though,” she insisted. “Could you imagine? 30-odd-year-old? ‘I’m just a love machine’? Nah. No thanks.”

Of course, when Girls Aloud announced their reunion tour last year, fans wasted no time in digging up the old clip, and on the last night of the tour, Cheryl finally had her say on the matter.

Advertisement

After spotting a sign in the audience that read “Love Machine at 41? Yes please!”, Cheryl responded on stage in Liverpool: “You might have seem a video floating around that is of me saying, ‘I’ll never perform Love Machine in my 30s’.

“If we’re going to go there, the last tour I was 29, today I’m 41! I never performed Love Machine in my 30s!”

oh she ate — Mr. Gagafacegaleria (@hausofkondrzej) June 30, 2024

She does have a point tbh 🤣🤣💖 — April (@daintyditsy) June 30, 2024

Advertisement

I’ve been waiting for her to say this! 🤣 https://t.co/99ziEU54Vc — Daniel Power (@danielnadine) June 30, 2024

Oh shes such an icon i love her sm 😂❤️ — Becky. ❤️ (@Becky0609x) June 30, 2024

Okay she’s made a solid point and she did GAG ME A LIL ALRIGHT GIRL https://t.co/34oM62KWx7 — Kris overboard (@kcy_l) June 30, 2024

We all said things in our twenties we regret @CherylOfficial pic.twitter.com/Tb7EiQHyJ7 — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) June 30, 2024

Last year, Girls Aloud announced plans to tour for the first time as a four-piece, vowing that the show would honour Sarah’s legacy.

Advertisement

The Promise was one of several Girls Aloud performances that included emotional tributes to Sarah Harding James Veysey/Shutterstock

The group made good on their promise, celebrating Sarah’s life and achievements at various points in the emotionally-charged show.